Duruelo Convent (Bandra) skipper Shazelle Coutinho (left) moves with the ball against Yashodham HS yesterday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Skipper Shazelle shines as Duruelo rout Yashodham

Skipper Shazelle Coutinho netted a fine hat-trick as Duruelo Convent High School (Bandra) delivered a commanding 5-0 win over Yashodham High School (Goregaon) to secure a spot in the semi-finals of the MSSA girls U-16 KG Kalantri inter-school hockey tournament at the Don Bosco High School ground (Matunga) on Sunday.

Duruelo dominated right from the start and Hanin Qureshi gave her school a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute. Skipper Shazelle doubled the lead with a precise shot into the left corner as the teams entered the lemon break with the score reading 2-0. In the second half, a clinical pass by Hanin saw Aarya Jadhav tap in the third goal (19th min). Within the next 10 minutes, Shazelle, 15, who has also won laurels with the Maharashtra U-16 team, added two more goals despite sustaining a finger injury.

In other quarter-final encounters, St Teresa High School (Bandra) beat Lakshdham High School (Goregaon) 4-0, while Gokuldham High School (Goregaon) got the better of Carmel of St Joseph (Malad) 5-4 via tie-breaker.

Earlier in the day, in the MSSA boys U-16 Junior Aga Khan quarter-finals at the same venue, Don Bosco (Matunga) cruised past Gokuldham High School (Goregaon) 5-0, while Children’s Academy (Malad) beat Dominic Savio (Andheri) 1-0 and Antonio D’Silva High School (Dadar) defeated Don Bosco (Borivli) 2-0.