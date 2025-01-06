Nagal into Auckand Classic main draw

The main draw will serve as good preparation for Nagal ahead of Australian Open, starting January 12

Sumit Nagal. Pic/AFP

India’s number one singles player Sumit Nagal qualified for the main draw of the ASB Classic, an ATP 250 event, with a straight set win over higher-ranked Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, here Sunday.

Nagal, ranked 98th, faced a stiff resistance from the World No. 66 before prevailing 7-6(5) 6-3 in the final round of the qualifiers. The main draw will serve as good preparation for Nagal ahead of Australian Open, starting January 12.

