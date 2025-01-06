Breaking News
Mid-Day Test Drive: Few clean, many filthy civic-run toilets from Mulund to Sion in Eastern Express Highway
Crackdown on illegal Bangladeshis: Crime Branch investigation finds fake Aadhar cards available for Rs 2000
Thane railway station platform number 5 to get new roof before rains
Kurla BEST bus crash: Accused’s lawyer filed RTI to find why bus was sent to Kurla depot before mechanical analysis
Poor AQI: BMC lifts ban on construction activities, but dust rules stay
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Nagal into Auckand Classic main draw

Nagal into Auckand Classic main draw

Updated on: 06 January,2025 07:48 AM IST  |  Auckland
PTI |

Top

The main draw  will serve as good preparation for Nagal ahead of Australian Open, starting January 12

Nagal into Auckand Classic main draw

Sumit Nagal. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Nagal into Auckand Classic main draw
x
00:00

India’s number one singles player Sumit Nagal qualified for the main draw of the ASB Classic, an ATP 250 event, with a straight set win over higher-ranked Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, here Sunday.


Also Read: Ready for Oz Open: Brisbane champ Sabalenka


Nagal, ranked 98th, faced a stiff resistance from the World No. 66 before prevailing 7-6(5) 6-3 in the final round of the qualifiers. The main draw  will serve as good preparation for Nagal ahead of Australian Open, starting January 12.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

tennis news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK