Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Ready for Oz Open Brisbane champ Sabalenka

Updated on: 06 January,2025 07:46 AM IST  |  Brisbane
AFP |

In the men’s final, Czech Jiri Lehecka, 21, claimed his second ATP title when US opponent Reilly Opelka pulled out due to injury while trailing 1-4

Sabalenka with the Brisbane International trophy. Pic/AP, PTI

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka enjoyed the perfect warm-up for next week’s Australian Open, beating Russia’s Polina Kudermetova to win the Brisbane International on Sunday. After finishing runner-up in Brisbane in 2024, Sabalenka won the 18th title of her career with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Kudermetova in 1hr 47min.


In the men’s final, Czech Jiri Lehecka, 21, claimed his second ATP title when US opponent Reilly Opelka pulled out due to injury while trailing 1-4. 


Also Read: Gauff helps USA clinch United Cup


It was an ideal start to the season for Sabalenka, who will be aiming for her third straight Australian Open crown. “I definitely can take a lot of things from this week heading into the Australian Open,” She said. 

“I definitely feel my game is pretty well. Mentally, physically, I’ll be ready to go at the Australian Open. “Having this trophy going to the major, it’s really important.” Australia has become a happy hunting ground for her, having also won in Adelaide. 

Meanwhile, Opelka, blamed a bad back for conceding his  final. “My back’s been giving me some issues. We worked on, but it wasn’t right,” he said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

