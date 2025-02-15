Golden Kingdom for Homi Mody Trophy

The Adhirajsingh-trained Golden Kingdom (CS Jodha up), who had a good conditioning run on the Derby day when he stalked the pace set by Geographique in the Eclipse Stakes, has a good chance to return to the winner's enclosure

Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan

Only three horses will face the starter in the Class I, Homi Mody Trophy (2400m), the feature event of Sunday's eight-race Mahalaxmi card. The Adhirajsingh-trained Golden Kingdom (CS Jodha up), who had a good conditioning run on the Derby day when he stalked the pace set by Geographique in the Eclipse Stakes, has a good chance to return to the winner's enclosure.

First race at 2 pm.

Selections:

PD Bolton Trophy (Class II; 1400m)

Celestial 1, Singer Sargent 2.

Homi Mody Trophy (Class I; 2400m)

Golden Kingdom 1, Rasputin 2.

Grand Passion Plate (Class V; 2000m)

Uzi 1, Daianne 2, Northbound 3.

MD Mehta Trophy - Div I (For 3y, Maidens; 1000m)

Rosalia 1, Among The Stars 2, Don Julio 3.

Municipal Commissioner's Trophy (Class IV; 1200m)

Midnight Express 1, Ocean 2, Ghirardelli 3.

Amateur Riders' Club Trophy (Class III; 1000m)

Goddes Of Dawn 1, Misty 2, Quicker 3.

MD Mehta Trophy - Div II (For 3y, Maidens; 1000m)

Ministry Of Time 1, Bee Magical 2, Nyanza 3.

MMT Pandole Plate (For 5y&o, Class V; 1400m)

Walter 1, Remy Red 2, Dragger's Strike 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Celestial (1-4)

Upsets: Diligence (4-6), Wind Dancer (5-10) & Esperanza (6-8)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8

Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8

Treble pools: I - 2,3,4; II - 5,6,7

Tanala pool: 1,3,4,5,6,7,8