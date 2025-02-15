Breaking News
Former New India Cooperative Bank GM arrested by EOW
Firefighter injured after blaze breaks out at Freemasons' Hall
People of Maharashtra showed in polls which is real Shiv Sena: Shinde
India Tex Expo: Maharashtra govt signs Rs 380 crore MoUs
Palghar murder case: Man held from Karnataka after cops track e-commerce order
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Winners Valentine`s Day Winners
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Golden Kingdom for Homi Mody Trophy

Golden Kingdom for Homi Mody Trophy

Updated on: 16 February,2025 07:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

Top

The Adhirajsingh-trained Golden Kingdom (CS Jodha up), who had a good conditioning run on the Derby day when he stalked the pace set by Geographique in the Eclipse Stakes, has a good chance to return to the winner's enclosure

Golden Kingdom for Homi Mody Trophy

Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article
Golden Kingdom for Homi Mody Trophy
x
00:00

Only three horses will face the starter in the Class I, Homi Mody Trophy (2400m), the feature event of Sunday's eight-race Mahalaxmi card. The Adhirajsingh-trained Golden Kingdom (CS Jodha up), who had a good conditioning run on the Derby day when he stalked the pace set by Geographique in the Eclipse Stakes, has a good chance to return to the winner's enclosure.


Also Read: Mojo regained!


First race at 2 pm.
Selections:


PD Bolton Trophy (Class II; 1400m)
Celestial 1, Singer Sargent 2.

Homi Mody Trophy (Class I; 2400m)
Golden Kingdom 1, Rasputin 2.

Grand Passion Plate (Class V; 2000m)
Uzi 1, Daianne 2, Northbound 3.

MD Mehta Trophy - Div I (For 3y, Maidens; 1000m)
Rosalia 1, Among The Stars 2, Don Julio 3.

Municipal Commissioner's Trophy (Class IV; 1200m)
Midnight Express 1, Ocean 2, Ghirardelli 3.

Amateur Riders' Club Trophy (Class III; 1000m)
Goddes Of Dawn 1, Misty 2, Quicker 3.

MD Mehta Trophy - Div II (For 3y, Maidens; 1000m)
Ministry Of Time 1, Bee Magical 2, Nyanza 3.

MMT Pandole Plate (For 5y&o, Class V; 1400m)
Walter 1, Remy Red 2, Dragger's Strike 3.

Recommendations
Best bet: Celestial (1-4)
Upsets: Diligence (4-6), Wind Dancer (5-10) & Esperanza (6-8)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8
Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8
Treble pools: I - 2,3,4; II - 5,6,7
Tanala pool: 1,3,4,5,6,7,8

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mahalaxmi racecourse Mahalaxmi racetrack sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK