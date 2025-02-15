Golden Kingdom for Homi Mody Trophy

The Adhirajsingh-trained Golden Kingdom (CS Jodha up), who had a good conditioning run on the Derby day when he stalked the pace set by Geographique in the Eclipse Stakes, has a good chance to return to the winner's enclosure
Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan
Only three horses will face the starter in the Class I, Homi Mody Trophy (2400m), the feature event of Sunday's eight-race Mahalaxmi card. The Adhirajsingh-trained Golden Kingdom (CS Jodha up), who had a good conditioning run on the Derby day when he stalked the pace set by Geographique in the Eclipse Stakes, has a good chance to return to the winner's enclosure.
First race at 2 pm.
Selections:
PD Bolton Trophy (Class II; 1400m)
Celestial 1, Singer Sargent 2.
Homi Mody Trophy (Class I; 2400m)
Golden Kingdom 1, Rasputin 2.
Grand Passion Plate (Class V; 2000m)
Uzi 1, Daianne 2, Northbound 3.
MD Mehta Trophy - Div I (For 3y, Maidens; 1000m)
Rosalia 1, Among The Stars 2, Don Julio 3.
Municipal Commissioner's Trophy (Class IV; 1200m)
Midnight Express 1, Ocean 2, Ghirardelli 3.
Amateur Riders' Club Trophy (Class III; 1000m)
Goddes Of Dawn 1, Misty 2, Quicker 3.
MD Mehta Trophy - Div II (For 3y, Maidens; 1000m)
Ministry Of Time 1, Bee Magical 2, Nyanza 3.
MMT Pandole Plate (For 5y&o, Class V; 1400m)
Walter 1, Remy Red 2, Dragger's Strike 3.
Recommendations
Best bet: Celestial (1-4)
Upsets: Diligence (4-6), Wind Dancer (5-10) & Esperanza (6-8)
Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8
Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8
Treble pools: I - 2,3,4; II - 5,6,7
Tanala pool: 1,3,4,5,6,7,8