Christophany reigns supreme

Christophany (Neeraj Rawal up) humbles It's My Time (A Sandesh up) at the Mahalaxmi racetrack on Sunday to win the Mulraj Goculdas Trophy. Pic/RWITC

Christophany trained by Imtiaz Sait won the Mulraj Goculdas Trophy, the feature event of Sunday's seven-race Mahalaxmi card. Jockey Neeraj Rawal astride the winner took a smart jump, but decided to let Alpine Star (A Waydande up) take charge. Christophany was content to just amble along as the lead switched to Son Of A Gun (M Alam up), but when her main rival It's My Time (A Sandesh up) swooped on to the leader immediately after turning for home, Neeraj Rawal belligerently joined the issue and, after toying with It's My Time for a few strides, skipped away for an authoritative victory.

In the opener of the Sunday card, the Nawabzada Rashiduzzafar Khan Trophy (Class IV; 1600m), Chardikala (S Zervaan up) hit the front to lead all the way, and looked set to go away for a victory at the halfway stage in the homestretch. But soon jockey R Ajinkya on Mighty Sparrow tried to challenge her, and just when he seemed to be gaining an upper hand, A Sandesh on Substantial deftly maneuvered his way through a narrow gap between the two to steal a one-length verdict at the wire. Substantial was trained by Adhirajsingh.

Sandesh went on to record a fine treble for the day with two more quick winners. He first bagged the Sunny Brar Trophy with the Karthik-trained Kimiko by managing to resolutely stay ahead of Endurance in the final 400m of the ten-furlong contest even as M Alam astride the latter desperately tried to get level. Sandesh then followed it up with another victory astride Bahsir (also trained by Karthik) who mercilessly thrashed his rivals in the Nadir & Yawar Rashid Trophy. Karthik thus accomplished a brace for the day.

Trainer Adhirajsingh also ended the day with a double. After leading in Substantial as mentioned earlier, he sent out long shot Malet Spring (Santosh G up) to victory in the RM & Rukmani Goculdas Million, a Class IV affair for 5y & older horses. Coming up with a sustained run, Malet Spring overpowered Mojo (Vivek G up) in the last few yards of the five-furlong trip. Jockey Vivek G lost another close battle in the NM Irani Trophy astride the hot favourite Superstar trained by Pesi Shroff when another Shroff ward Red Bishop, ridden by C Umesh, finished on powerfully to gain a half-length verdict victually in the last stride, at the odds of 17-to-1, much to the chagrin of the followers of money.

In the last race of the day, the Gentlemen's Groomers Trophy for bottom class horses, jockey S Zervaan gave a superb ride to the Altamash Ahmed-trained Applause who carried the top weight of 61 kg to a handsome four-length win.