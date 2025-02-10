India’s Gukesh takes on Caruana in quarters

Alireza Firouzja of France defeated tournament leader Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan in the final round to top the tables.

D Gukesh

World champion D Gukesh will take on Fabiano Caruana of the United States in the two-game quarter-final after the latter picked the Indian in a unique format typical of Freestyle Chess Grand Slam.

Finishing eighth among 10 participants, Gukesh just about made it to the knockout stage edging out Vladimir Fedoseev of Slovenia and Levon Aronian of United States, the last two finishers in the round-robin stage.

