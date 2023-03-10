Breaking News
Mumbai: Experts topple fanciful notions of smog towers
Mumbai: 18-year-old motorcyclist dies after mishap on Bandra’s U-bridge
Mumbai: BEST Double-decker bus set to return to Dadar East
Mumbai: Commuters get some breathing space in busy Ghatkopar station
Maharashtra state budget puts women, farmers in focus
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Golf beauty Paige Spiranac aspired to be a gymnast

Golf beauty Paige Spiranac aspired to be a gymnast

Updated on: 10 March,2023 10:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Spiranac, who has 3.7 million followers on Instagram, initially pursued gymnastics before luck and injuries meant she chose a different career path

Golf beauty Paige Spiranac aspired to be a gymnast

Paige Spiranac


American beauty Paige Spiranac wanted to take up another sport professionally before she became the world’s hottest golf influencer. Spiranac, who has 3.7 million followers on Instagram, initially pursued gymnastics before luck and injuries meant she chose a different career path.


Replying to a fan’s questions on her podcast, Playing a Round, she said: “I always wanted to be a professional athlete. It kills me, to this day, that I never made it. Especially because I was a competitive gymnast growing up. I wanted to go to the Olympics, but with gymnastics there’s an age restriction. So you have to be 16 or turning 16 in the year of the Olympics.  I also fractured my knee cap twice and just didn’t have the right body build. I’m a bit taller, but you have to be short and strong.”



Also read: Top-ranked Rahm says race for No. 1 reflects ‘greatness in golf right now'


sports news Instagram golf Tokyo Olympics

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK