Golf beauty Paige Spiranac aspired to be a gymnast

American beauty Paige Spiranac wanted to take up another sport professionally before she became the world’s hottest golf influencer. Spiranac, who has 3.7 million followers on Instagram, initially pursued gymnastics before luck and injuries meant she chose a different career path.

Replying to a fan’s questions on her podcast, Playing a Round, she said: “I always wanted to be a professional athlete. It kills me, to this day, that I never made it. Especially because I was a competitive gymnast growing up. I wanted to go to the Olympics, but with gymnastics there’s an age restriction. So you have to be 16 or turning 16 in the year of the Olympics. I also fractured my knee cap twice and just didn’t have the right body build. I’m a bit taller, but you have to be short and strong.”

