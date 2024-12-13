Liren, on his part, said, “It took while to realise that I blundered. I think I played my best tournament in the year

D Gukesh in tears after his win. Pic/PTI

“I am just living my dream,” said newly-crowned world chess champion D Gukesh on Thursday, his unassuming persona shining through even after a history-scripting performance that made him the youngest ever to achieve the triumph.

Gukesh dethroned China’s Ding Liren on his way to the historic triumph, sealing it in the 14th and last game of a see-saw battle. “I was dreaming this moment for last 10 years. Happy I realised this dream,” Gukesh said after his incredible victory. “I got a bit emotional because I was not expecting to win. But then I got a chance to press on,” he added.

“I’ve been dreaming about this and living this moment since I was 6 or 7. Every chess player wants to live this moment. I’m living my dream. I’d like to thank God from candidates till the championship.”

He also praised his opponent Liren. “To me Ding is a real world champion. He fought like a true champion and I’m sorry for Ding and team. I would like to thank my opponent,” Gukesh said.

Liren, on his part, said, “It took while to realise that I blundered. I think I played my best tournament in the year.

“I could be better, but it’s a fair result to lose in the end. I have no regrets.” Gukesh revealed that it was Viswanathan Anand who calmed him down after his loss to Liren in the opening game. “I came here and suddenly lost the first game itself. Luckily, while going back, I met Vishy Sir in the lift and he said ‘I had only 11 games left you have 13 more, you will get your chances’. He was never officially part of the team, but we all know that he was supporting me,” added Gukesh.

Anand was citing his 2006 victory over Veselin Topalov in a World Championship that he won after losing the first game.

