Pravin Thipsay, India’s first ever international chess medal winner, says feat is akin to a 100m sprinter breaking the 8-sec barrier

D Gukesh. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article 18-year-old Gukesh D becoming world chess champion is like 100 metre sprinter breaking seven-and-half second barrier: Pravin Thipsay x 00:00

India Grandmaster Pravin Thipsay fell short of adjectives to describe teenager D Gukesh, beating reigning champion Ding Liren of China in the World Chess Championship in Singapore on Thursday. Gukesh thus became the youngest ever world champion at just 18 years.

“It’s an absolutely incredible achievement. Unbelievable even. If you have to draw a sporting analogy to this wonderful achievement by an 18-year-old, it’s like a 100 metre sprinter breaking the eight-second or better still, the seven-and-a-half second barrier to emerge champion. The 100m sprint record stands at around nine seconds [9.58 seconds] and shaving off a second is next to impossible; it’s exactly that to win a chess world championship at the age of 18,” Khar-resident Thispsay, 65, told mid-day on Thursday.

Pravin Thipsay

Interestingly, Thipsay won India’s first international medal in chess—a bronze at the 1977 Asian Junior Chess Championship in Baguio City, Philippines—at the age of 18.

Ten years later, [Viswanathan] Anand won the world junior chess title at the same venue. “At 18, I was an India junior champion and not even thinking about the world title because back then, we were told that a chess player peaks nearer to the age of 40. So, I felt I had a lot of time. But now, seeing Gukesh, I regret not trying harder,” said Thipsay, who was also impressed when Garry Kasparov became the youngest world champion at 22, beating Anatoly Karpov in Moscow in 1985.

D Gukesh (right) is congratulated by Ding Liren after winning the World Chess Championship in Singapore

In the 14-game final, Liren won Rd 1 and drew the second before Gukesh won Rd 3. The next seven games were draws before Gukesh won Rd 11 and Liren took Rd 12 while Rd 13 was a draw.

Gukesh must have nerves of steel to battle a senior pro like Liren, 32, across such a tense final, felt Thipsay. “This world championship has been an incredible see-saw battle, separated by the finest of margins with Gukesh winning at 7.5 points to Ding’s 6.5. For Gukesh to keep his calm throughout the 14 rounds — from November 29 till December 13 — shows his extremely high level of maturity. He’s a once in a generation player, and the most deserving Million Dollar Baby [the prize money for the world championship is USD 2.5 million, approximately Rs 21 crores],” Thipsay signed off.

How Gukesh won it

After 13 rounds across three weeks, Ding Liren was probably looking forward to the rapid and blitz tie-breakers against D Gukesh. But Liren made a blunder by moving his rook, getting it trapped, and Gukesh, who had an extra pawn, supported by a rook and a bishop earned his victory.

India congratulates Gukesh

Historic and exemplary! Congratulations to Gukesh D on his remarkable accomplishment. This is the result of his unparalleled talent, hard work and unwavering determination

PM Modi

Congratulations, Gukesh! The best in the world and the youngest to ever do it. India is proud

Neeraj Chopra

In a game of 64 squares, you’ve opened a world of endless possibilities. Congratulations, @DGukesh on becoming the 18th World Champion at just 18!

Sachin Tendulkar

Heartiest congratulations to Gukesh. He has done India immensely proud. His victory stamps the authority of India as a chess powerhouse

President Droupadi Murmu

Congratulations, Gukesh! Your brilliance, determination and grace under pressure have made the entire nation proud. You’ve not just won a title but inspired a generation to dream big

Abhinav Bindra

To become the world champion at the age of 18 is no small feat. It was a great sight to see him celebrating after the win. This will inspire a lot of aspiring players

Viswanathan Anand

List of world chess champions...

1.Wilhelm Steinitz (1886, 1889, 1890, 1892)

2.Emanuel Lasker (1894, 1896, 1907, 1908, 1910, 1910)

3.Jose Raul Capablanca (1921)

4.Alexander Alekhine (1927, 1929, 1934, 1937)

5.Max Euwe (1935)

6.Mikhail Botvinnik (1948, 1951, 1954, 1958, 1961)

7.Vasily Smyslov (1957)

8.Mikhail Tal (1960)

9.Tigran Petrosian (1963, 1966)

10.Boris Spassky (1969)

11.Bobby Fischer (1972)

12.Anatoly Karpov (1975, 1978, 1981, 1984)

13.Garry Kasparov (1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1993, 1995)

14.Vladimir Kramnik (2000, 2004, 2006)

15.Viswanathan Anand (2007, 2008, 2010, 2012)

16.Magnus Carlsen (2013, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2021)

17.Ding Liren (2023)

18.Gukesh Dommaraju (2024)