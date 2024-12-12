The 18-year-old has become the youngest chess champion player after beating title-holder Ding Liren of China in the 14th and last game in Singapore

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh on Thursday became the youngest world chess champion at 18 years after beating Ding Liren of China in the game of a thrilling showdown in Singapore. (Pic/PTI)

Listen to this article D Gukesh wins FIDE World Champion 2024, Viswanathan Anand, President, PM Modi applaud x 00:00

D Gukesh defeated Ding Liren on Thursday to become FIDE World Championship 2024, congratulations pour in from all over India.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 18-year-old has become the youngest chess champion player after beating title-holder Ding Liren of China in the 14th and last game in Singapore.

Congratulations! It's a proud moment for chess, a proud moment for India, a proud moment for WACA, and for me, a very personal moment of pride. Ding played a very exciting match and showed the champion he is.@FIDE_chess @WacaChess pic.twitter.com/o3hq26JFPf — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) December 12, 2024

Indian chess grandmaster, Viswanathan Anand, who's also a five-time World Chess Champion, congratulated Gukesh on X. Anand said, "It's a proud moment for chess, a proud moment for India, a proud moment for WACA, and for me, a very personal moment of pride."

Heartiest congratulations to Gukesh for becoming the youngest player to win the World Chess Championship. He has done India immensely proud. His victory stamps the authority of India as a chess powerhouse.

Well done Gukesh! On behalf of every Indian, I wish you sustained glory… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 12, 2024

"Well done Gukesh! On behalf of every Indian, I wish you sustained glory in the future," said President Murmu, on X.

Historic and exemplary!



Congratulations to Gukesh D on his remarkable accomplishment. This is the result of his unparalleled talent, hard work and unwavering determination.



His triumph has not only etched his name in the annals of chess history but has also inspired millions… https://t.co/fOqqPZLQlr pic.twitter.com/Xa1kPaiHdg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X, calling the win "historic and exemplary", he congratulated the start of the moment, and said, "This is the result of his unparalleled talent, hard work and unwavering determination."

Congratulations, Gukesh, on becoming the World Chess Champion! Your brilliance, determination, and grace under pressure have made the entire nation proud. You’ve not just won a title but inspired a generation to dream big. Wishing you even greater success ahead! 🇮🇳🏆♟️ #Gukesh… — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) December 12, 2024

Olympic gold medalist Abhivan Bindra took to X to congratulate the champion, he wrote, “Your brilliance, determination, and grace under pressure have made the entire nation proud.”

Wowww!! The emotion. The years of effort and sacrifice. Congratulations @DGukesh youngest Chess World Champion ever. What a moment!! 🇮🇳 https://t.co/eiPU4KRIeZ — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) December 12, 2024

Former Captain of the Indian Hockey Team and Olympian, Viren Rasquinha, reacted to the historic moment on X, and called the win, "years of effort and sacrifice."

INDIA IS GOING CRAZY FOR GUKESH 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Bm7V20TCiO — Chess.com (@chesscom) December 12, 2024

Chess fans watched the match live and celebrated his win.