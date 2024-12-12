Breaking News
D Gukesh wins FIDE World Champion 2024, Viswanathan Anand, President, PM Modi applaud

Updated on: 12 December,2024 07:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The 18-year-old has become the youngest chess champion player after beating title-holder Ding Liren of China in the 14th and last game in Singapore

D Gukesh wins FIDE World Champion 2024, Viswanathan Anand, President, PM Modi applaud

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh on Thursday became the youngest world chess champion at 18 years after beating Ding Liren of China in the game of a thrilling showdown in Singapore. (Pic/PTI)

D Gukesh wins FIDE World Champion 2024, Viswanathan Anand, President, PM Modi applaud
D Gukesh defeated Ding Liren on Thursday to become FIDE World Championship 2024, congratulations pour in from all over India.


The 18-year-old has become the youngest chess champion player after beating title-holder Ding Liren of China in the 14th and last game in Singapore.



Indian chess grandmaster, Viswanathan Anand, who's also a five-time World Chess Champion, congratulated Gukesh on X. Anand said, "It's a proud moment for chess, a proud moment for India, a proud moment for WACA, and for me, a very personal moment of pride." 

"Well done Gukesh! On behalf of every Indian, I wish you sustained glory in the future," said President Murmu, on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X, calling the win "historic and exemplary", he congratulated the start of the moment, and said, "This is the result of his unparalleled talent, hard work and unwavering determination."

Olympic gold medalist Abhivan Bindra took to X to congratulate the champion, he wrote, “Your brilliance, determination, and grace under pressure have made the entire nation proud.”

Former Captain of the Indian Hockey Team and Olympian, Viren Rasquinha, reacted to the historic moment on X, and called the win, "years of effort and sacrifice." 

Chess fans watched the match live and celebrated his win.

 

 

