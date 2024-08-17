Breaking News
Updated on: 17 August,2024 07:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Pankaj Advani (ONGC) and S Srikrishna (BPCL) recorded identical 4-0 victories to storm into the quarter-finals

Grand fightback by Faisal
Railways’ Faisal Khan staged a gallant fightback to register a 4-2 (30-74, 2-79, 75-13, 69-27, 58-29, and 78-19) win over Rayaan Razmi for a place in the Senior Snooker event quarter-finals of the Khar Gymkhana presents CR Realty-Western India Billiards and Snooker Championships 2024 at Khar on Friday. 


Pankaj Advani (ONGC) and S Srikrishna (BPCL) recorded identical 4-0 victories to storm into the quarter-finals. Bangalore-based Advani, winner of 27 World titles, brushed aside the challenge from Railways’ Siddharth Parikh, charging to a 65-14, 71-60, 63-8, 64-20 victory. On the side table, Srikrishna blanked Md Hussain Khan (Rlys) 65-27, 69-34, 68-39, 65-14.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


