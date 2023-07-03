'Incredible to win a tournament on grass': Yuki Bhambri on maiden ATP doubles title

India’s Bhambri believes his first ATP doubles title could not have come at a better time considering he’s preparing for Wimbledon alongside compatriot Saketh Myneni

Mallorca Open men’s doubles winners Yuki Bhambri (right) and his partner Lloyd Harris in Spain on Saturday. Pic/PTI

India’s Yuki Bhambri, 30, is ecstatic after registering the biggest win of his doubles career, clinching the men’s doubles final of the Mallorca Championships in Spain on Saturday night. Bhambri and his South African partner Lloyd Harris beat Robin Haase and Philipp Oswald 6-3, 6-4 in the ATP 250 final. “I believe winning any tournament on the Tour is important and this is my biggest win on the doubles Tour, so I’m extremely happy,” Bhambri told mid-day after landing in London on Sunday, where he begins his preparation for Wimbledon.

Giant-killing spree

Bhambri-Harris began the tournament by beating the Austrian pair of Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler. In the quarter-finals, they stunned fourth seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos. They followed this up with another upset in the semi-finals, where they upstaged Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

The Indian tennis ace insisted that his first ATP Tour title on grass is well timed. “This win is special. It’s incredible to win a tournament on grass and that too without dropping a set. This title could not have come at a better time as we begin our preparation for Wimbledon,” said Bhambri. Bhambri’s “we” reference is for compatriot Saketh Myneni. After his singles career was marred by injuries, Bhambri decided to play doubles and has mostly shared the court with Myneni.

Together they have won two Challenger titles this season, at Nonthaburi, Thailand, in January and Girona, Italy, in April. Bhambri-Myneni entered the Australian Open earlier this year as wildcards and registered their first Grand Slam match win at the French Open in May. Bhambri did not play the Mallorca event with Myneni as the latter was taking a break.

Making it to the main draw of Wimbledon though is easier said than done and Bhambri realises this. “Saki and me are just keeping our fingers crossed as we have a good shot at playing Wimbledon this year. We are still a few spots out, but I do hope we can make it,” he said. Besides professional engagements, there is also the Davis Cup at home [in September against Morocco, a World Group Stage 2 clash] followed by the Asian Games [September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou China].

But Bhambri is not thinking too far ahead. “At this time, it’s all about getting the opportunity to play and stay competitive. We [Myneni and he] want to do as well as possible. In tennis, you only look towards the next event so as of now, the Asian Games are still far away.

‘You have to be at your best’

“There are two Slams and Davis Cup before that. It doesn’t really matter what you do before or after any tournament. You have to be ready and play well on the day. So mindset or results don’t change anything. You just have to be at your best,” concluded Bhambri, who will jump from his current ATP ranking of 75 to a career-best 58 following this title win.