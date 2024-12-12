The grandmaster defeated title-holder Ding Liren of China in the 14th and last game of a thrilling showdown in Singapore

India's Gukesh D has created history. The 18-year-old has become the youngest chess champion player after beating title-holder Ding Liren of China in the 14th and last game of a thrilling showdown in Singapore in the FIDE Chess Championship

Stunning emotions as Gukesh cries after winning the World Championship title! #DingGukesh pic.twitter.com/E53h0XOCV3 — chess24 (@chess24com) December 12, 2024

Gukesh secured the requisite 7.5 points as against 6.5 of Liren after winning the last classical time control game of the 14-game match that seemed headed for a draw for most part.

Before Gukesh's feat on Thursday, the legendary Garry Kasparov of Russia was the youngest world chess champion when he won the title at the age of 22, dethroning Anatoly Karpov in 1985.

Gukesh had entered the match as the youngest ever challenger to the world crown after winning the Candidates tournament earlier this year.

He is the second Indian after the legendary Viswanathan Anand to win the global title. Anand, a five-time world champion, had last won the crown in 2013.

After winning the title, Gukesh shared a warm hug with his father, who was waiting for his son outside the arena. Gukesh was greeted by a large number of photographers and mediapersons, eager to get a shot of the new king of the board.

Gukesh is World Champion. This is the moment when he came out and met his father @DGukesh #DingGukesh pic.twitter.com/PbMjBJDGRl — ICC chessclub.com (@chessclubICC) December 12, 2024

INDIA IS GOING CRAZY FOR GUKESH 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Bm7V20TCiO — Chess.com (@chesscom) December 12, 2024