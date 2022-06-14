Gurunaidu Sanapathi is India’s first gold medallist at IWF Youth World Championships

Besides Sanapathi, Maharashtra’s Soumya Dalvi bagged the bronze, heaving 148kg (65kg+83kg) to claim in the 45kg girl’s event

Gurunaidu Sanapathi

Gurunaidu Sanapathi has become India’s first weightlifter to win a gold at the IWF Youth World Championships in Leon, Mexico.

Sanapathi, 16, claimed the yellow metal with a total effort of 230kg (104kg+126kg) in the boy’s 55kg event on Sunday night. While Sanapathi stood on top of the podium, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ali Majeed 229kg (105kg+124kg) came in second and Yerassyl Umrov of Kazakhstan 224kg (100kg+124kg) third.

Also Read: Weightlifter Sanjita Chanu seeks compensation from IWF

Besides Sanapathi, Maharashtra’s Soumya Dalvi bagged the bronze, heaving 148kg (65kg+83kg) to claim in the 45kg girl’s event.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever