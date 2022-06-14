Breaking News
Gurunaidu Sanapathi is India’s first gold medallist at IWF Youth World Championships

Updated on: 14 June,2022 09:02 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Besides Sanapathi, Maharashtra’s Soumya Dalvi bagged the bronze, heaving 148kg (65kg+83kg) to claim in the 45kg girl’s event

Gurunaidu Sanapathi has become India’s first weightlifter to win a gold at the IWF Youth World Championships in Leon, Mexico. 

Sanapathi, 16, claimed the yellow metal with a total effort of 230kg (104kg+126kg) in the boy’s 55kg event on Sunday night. While Sanapathi stood on top of the podium, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ali Majeed 229kg (105kg+124kg) came in second and Yerassyl Umrov of Kazakhstan 224kg (100kg+124kg) third.




Besides Sanapathi, Maharashtra’s Soumya Dalvi bagged the bronze, heaving 148kg (65kg+83kg) to claim in the 45kg girl’s event.

