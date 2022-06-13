Two silver medals for Indian weightlifters in IWF Youth World Weightlifting Championships

Akansha Kishor Vyavhare won the silver medal in 40kg category while Vijay Prajapati finished second in 49kg

India’s Akansha Kishor Vyavhare won the silver medal in 40kg category while Vijay Prajapati finished second in 49kg in 2022 IWF Youth World Weightlifting Championships for men and women in Leon, Mexico.

The two silver medals were won on Saturday, the opening day of the event.

Akansha lifted a total of 127kg (59kg + 68kg), while Vijay managed to lift 175kg (78kg + 97kg). Akansha is a trainee of SAI National Centre of Excellence, Aurangabad and Vijay is a trainee of NCOE Patiala.

