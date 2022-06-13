Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Re-start-up’ challenges for school post-pandemic
IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms in Mumbai for next 2 days
Mumbai: Hotel staffers held for procuring spurious liquor in Andheri
Rahul Gandhi appears before ED for questioning in money laundering case
Pune Police arrest Santosh Jadhav, a wanted accused in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case
Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth detained in Bengaluru for consuming drugs
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Two silver medals for Indian weightlifters in IWF Youth World Weightlifting Championships

Two silver medals for Indian weightlifters in IWF Youth World Weightlifting Championships

Updated on: 13 June,2022 09:25 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Akansha Kishor Vyavhare won the silver medal in 40kg category while Vijay Prajapati finished second in 49kg

Two silver medals for Indian weightlifters in IWF Youth World Weightlifting Championships

Representative Image


India’s Akansha Kishor Vyavhare won the silver medal in 40kg category while Vijay Prajapati finished second in 49kg in 2022 IWF Youth World Weightlifting Championships for men and women in Leon, Mexico.

The two silver medals were won on Saturday, the opening day of the event.




Also Read: Tennis legend Roger Federer eyes return to ATP circuit next season


Akansha lifted a total of 127kg (59kg + 68kg), while Vijay managed to lift 175kg (78kg + 97kg). Akansha is a trainee of SAI National Centre of Excellence, Aurangabad and Vijay is a trainee of NCOE Patiala.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sports news mexico

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK