Hamilton fastest on Day 2 of Bahrain testing

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton was fastest in his new Ferrari on the morning of the second day of Formula 1 preseason testing. The seven-time champion’s best time was nearly four-tenths of a second faster than his former teammate George Russell of Mercedes.

Hamilton’s time was also a second faster than the best lap from the first day of testing Wednesday, which was set by Lando Norris for McLaren. Times in testing often don’t reflect a driver or car’s true pace because of different strategies.

