Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Hamilton fastest on Day 2 of Bahrain testing

Hamilton fastest on Day 2 of Bahrain testing

Updated on: 28 February,2025 06:21 AM IST  |  Bahrain
AP , PTI |

Hamilton's time was also a second faster than the best lap from the first day of testing Wednesday, which was set by Lando Norris for McLaren

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton was fastest in his new Ferrari on the morning of the second day of Formula 1 preseason testing. The seven-time champion’s best time was nearly four-tenths of a second faster than his former teammate George Russell of Mercedes.


Hamilton’s time was also a second faster than the best lap from the first day of testing Wednesday, which was set by Lando Norris for McLaren. Times in testing often don’t reflect a driver or car’s true pace because of different strategies.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


Lewis Hamilton ferrari formula one sports news

