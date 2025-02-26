Breaking News
Hamilton hits the track with Ferrari in Sakhir

Updated on: 27 February,2025 06:33 AM IST  |  Bahrain
AP , PTI |

Top



Hamilton hits the track with Ferrari in Sakhir

Lewis Hamilton drives his Ferrari in Sakhir, Bahrain, yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton has started Formula 1 pre-season testing for Ferrari ahead of his first season of racing for the Prancing Horse.


The 40-year-old Englishman left Mercedes to join Ferrari this season after spending 12 years and winning six of his seven world championship titles with the Silver Arrows.


The F1 season will begin with the Australian Grand Prix on March 16.


