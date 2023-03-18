Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Why I suspected my niece, went to cops,’ says Lalbaug murder victim’s brother
Mumbai: You can park and travel at these five Metro stations
Mumbai: Infections on the rise, but detections halt
Mumbai: These posh western suburbs are sick and tired of traffic violations
Chunks fall from MSRTC’s Mumbai Central depot ceiling, nobody hurt
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Hardik Punia conferred with Hockey India mens and womens Player of Year awards

Hardik, Punia conferred with Hockey India men’s and women’s Player of Year awards

Updated on: 18 March,2023 08:02 AM IST  |  Hobart
Agencies |

Top

Hardik was the most impressive player for India in the FIH World Cup whereas Savita had led India to the Nation’s Cup title.

Hardik, Punia conferred with Hockey India men’s and women’s Player of Year awards

Representation pic


Midfielder Hardik Singh and goalkeeper Savita Punia were on Friday conferred with the men’s and women’s Indian ‘Hockey Player of the Year’ awards at a glittering ceremony here. Hardik was the most impressive player for India in the FIH World Cup whereas Savita had led India to the Nation’s Cup title.


Also Read: Sreejesh's shootout heroics ensures India remain unbeaten in FIH Pro League



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


sports news hockey news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK