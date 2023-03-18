Hardik, Punia conferred with Hockey India men’s and women’s Player of Year awards

Hardik was the most impressive player for India in the FIH World Cup whereas Savita had led India to the Nation’s Cup title.

Representation pic

Midfielder Hardik Singh and goalkeeper Savita Punia were on Friday conferred with the men’s and women’s Indian ‘Hockey Player of the Year’ awards at a glittering ceremony here. Hardik was the most impressive player for India in the FIH World Cup whereas Savita had led India to the Nation’s Cup title.

