Sreejesh's shootout heroics ensures India remain unbeaten in FIH Pro League

India skipper Harmanpreet Singh (right) and goalkeeper PR Sreejesh celebrate their win over Australia yesterday. Pic/HI

India beat Australia for the second time in three days, emerging victorious via the shootout in the second leg match of the FIH Pro League here on Wednesday.

After both teams were locked 2-2 at the end of regulation time, veteran goalkeeper P R Sreejesh starred in the shootout to help the hosts win 4-3 to notch up their fourth victory on the trot at the Birsa Munda Stadium. The win cemented India’s top position in the standings which they had achieved on Monday. Vivek Sagar Prasad (2nd minute) and Sukhjeet Singh (47th) scored for India in regulation time, while Nathan Ephraums (37th and 52nd) scored a goal each for Australia.

