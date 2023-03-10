FIH Pro League: India gear up to take on world champs Germany

Led by star drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian team exited the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 in the pre-quarterfinal stage

Representative Image

The Indian team will eye redemption when they take on newly-crowned World Champions Germany in the FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League match on Friday at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium here. Led by star drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian team exited the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 in the pre-quarterfinal stage.

Also read: India needs U-10, U-12 national hockey tournaments: Marzban Patel

“Every match at this stage is challenging for us, especially when the oppositions are Australia and Germany. However, it’s good for us that we are getting to play such challenging matches as our focus is on Asian Games,” Harmanpreet said on match eve.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever