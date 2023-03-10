Breaking News
FIH Pro League: India gear up to take on world champs Germany

Updated on: 10 March,2023 10:16 AM IST  |  Rourkela
Led by star drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian team exited the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 in the pre-quarterfinal stage

The Indian team will eye redemption when they take on newly-crowned World Champions Germany in the FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League match on Friday at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium here. Led by star drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian team exited the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 in the pre-quarterfinal stage.


“Every match at this stage is challenging for us, especially when the oppositions are Australia and Germany. However, it’s good for us that we are getting to play such challenging matches as our focus is on Asian Games,” Harmanpreet said on match eve.


