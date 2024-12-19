“I’m speechless. I don’t know how to react. These last two days have been amazing. This will motivate me to work harder in the future,” Harshita told mid-day

Harshita Alaguraja (left) of Children’s Academy wins the 200m gold in the U-12 category yesterday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Harshita dominates with triple gold show x 00:00

Harshita Alaguraja of Children’s Academy (Malad) excelled, winning three gold medals in the girls U-12 category of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) Annual Athletics Championship at University Pavilion, Marine Lines.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 11-year-old began her dominance on the track with her first gold in the U-12 100m race on Monday. Harshita secured first place with a time of 14.45 seconds. On Tuesday, Harshita won the long jump gold, with a leap of 4.43m, and followed it up with a gold in the 200m event, clocking 29.38 seconds.

“I’m speechless. I don’t know how to react. These last two days have been amazing. This will motivate me to work harder in the future,” Harshita told mid-day.

Meanwhile, Shourya Ambure of Universal High School, who had won the U-16 girls 100m gold on Monday, followed it up with a gold in the 80m hurdles on Tuesday, with a new record of 11.78s.