×
Breaking News
The diamond war is here, and Mumbai is losing it
No property tax hike in Mumbai for 2022-23
Mumbai: Water tank bursts at Gautam Nagar transit camp, two homes damaged
Mumbai: Govandi mosques to start talking about measles, vaccination
Booster shot for three sick south Mumbai bridges
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Heer Anannya win titles at GMAAA aquatic meet

Heer, Anannya win titles at GMAAA aquatic meet

Updated on: 18 November,2022 08:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Heer broke three men’s records—50m backstroke, 50m freestyle and 100m freestyle events, while Anannya shattered the women’s 100m backstroke record to clinch top honours

Heer, Anannya win titles at GMAAA aquatic meet

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Heer Shah of Mulund Swimming Pool and Anannya Nayak of Forest Club emerged as the best men’s and women’s swimmers respectively at the GMAAA Senior Open and age group District meet at  Goregaon’s Ozone pool recently. 


Heer broke three men’s records—50m backstroke, 50m freestyle and 100m freestyle events, while Anannya shattered the women’s 100m backstroke record to clinch top honours. 




Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
sports sports news athletics

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK