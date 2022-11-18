Heer, Anannya win titles at GMAAA aquatic meet

Heer broke three men’s records—50m backstroke, 50m freestyle and 100m freestyle events, while Anannya shattered the women’s 100m backstroke record to clinch top honours

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Heer Shah of Mulund Swimming Pool and Anannya Nayak of Forest Club emerged as the best men’s and women’s swimmers respectively at the GMAAA Senior Open and age group District meet at Goregaon’s Ozone pool recently.

