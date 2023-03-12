Hellwig’s goal helps Germany beat Oz 1-0

Malte Hellwig scored off a penalty corner in the seventh minute of the match for Germany, who then kept the Kookaburras at bay for the remaining three quarters to win the match

A goal in the seventh minute of the match proved enough for world champions Germany as they defeated Australia 1-0 in a mini-cluster match of the FIH Hockey Pro League at the Birsa Munda International Stadium here on Saturday.

Malte Hellwig scored off a penalty corner in the seventh minute of the match for Germany, who then kept the Kookaburras at bay for the remaining three quarters to win the match.

