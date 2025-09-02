Breaking News
Maratha Morcha: Manoj Jarange declares ‘victory’ for protesters as state issues GR on quota
IMD issues orange alert for Ratnagiri, predicts rains in Mumbai and Thane
Ganesh Visarjan 2025: 507 Ganpati idols immersed till 3 pm on 7th day of festival in Mumbai
Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight returns to Nagpur after bird strike
Maratha Morcha: BMC deploys over 1,000 workers for cleanliness drive
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Fulton hails Indias ruthless 15 0 win over Kazakhstan as exactly what was needed

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Fulton hails India's ruthless 15-0 win over Kazakhstan as 'exactly what was needed'

Updated on: 02 September,2025 04:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

India, led by Harmanpreet Singh, finished their Pool stage with three wins from three, having earlier defeated China 4-3 and Japan 3-2. The huge win over Kazakhstan saw Abhishek emerge as the top scorer with four goals, followed by a hat-trick from Sukhjeet Singh

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Fulton hails India's ruthless 15-0 win over Kazakhstan as 'exactly what was needed'

Craig Fulton (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Fulton hails India's ruthless 15-0 win over Kazakhstan as 'exactly what was needed'
x
00:00

A delighted Craig Fulton praised the Indian men’s hockey team after their emphatic 15-0 thrashing of Kazakhstan in the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 on Monday, calling the performance 'exactly what was needed'.

The win not only maintained India's unbeaten run in the tournament but also sealed their place in the Super 4 stage with a dominant display that underlined their growing confidence.

A delighted Craig Fulton praised the Indian men’s hockey team after their emphatic 15-0 thrashing of Kazakhstan in the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 on Monday, calling the performance 'exactly what was needed'.

The win not only maintained India's unbeaten run in the tournament but also sealed their place in the Super 4 stage with a dominant display that underlined their growing confidence.



“I think it was exactly what we needed,” said head coach Craig Fulton post-match. “The front six did really well, a lot of guys scored goals, so it was a nice, difficult game because we've already got through, you know, on the first two games, but I'm glad we got no injuries, but guys are feeling good about the game," said Fulton.


India, led by Harmanpreet Singh, finished their Pool stage with three wins from three, having earlier defeated China 4-3 and Japan 3-2. The huge win over Kazakhstan saw Abhishek emerge as the top scorer with four goals, followed by a hat-trick from Sukhjeet Singh. Singh and Jugraj Singh added two goals each, while Dilpreet Singh, Sanjay, Rajinder Singh, and Amit Rohidas chipped in with one goal apiece.

Fulton emphasised that the results reflect the team’s preparations and training intensity heading into the tournament.

“Yeah, well, it's back-to-back, it's nice in terms of how we train, it's what the Pro League was about, it's about what we've been practising, so yeah, I think also playing at night helps a little bit and we like playing night games, full house crowds are good, good energy.”

Skipper Singh echoed the coach's sentiments and shared the team's mindset going into the game.

“We had discussed earlier how we wanted to start. Whenever we get chances, we must convert them into team goals,” said the 29-year-old defender.

With nine points from three matches, India now advance confidently into the Super 4 stage of the tournament. They are set to face China again on September 6, 2025, at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in what promises to be another thrilling encounter.

(With inputs from agencies)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

hockey hockey news asia cup sports news india

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK