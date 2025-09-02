India, led by Harmanpreet Singh, finished their Pool stage with three wins from three, having earlier defeated China 4-3 and Japan 3-2. The huge win over Kazakhstan saw Abhishek emerge as the top scorer with four goals, followed by a hat-trick from Sukhjeet Singh

The win not only maintained India's unbeaten run in the tournament but also sealed their place in the Super 4 stage with a dominant display that underlined their growing confidence.

A delighted Craig Fulton praised the Indian men’s hockey team after their emphatic 15-0 thrashing of Kazakhstan in the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 on Monday, calling the performance 'exactly what was needed'.

“I think it was exactly what we needed,” said head coach Craig Fulton post-match. “The front six did really well, a lot of guys scored goals, so it was a nice, difficult game because we've already got through, you know, on the first two games, but I'm glad we got no injuries, but guys are feeling good about the game," said Fulton.

India, led by Harmanpreet Singh, finished their Pool stage with three wins from three, having earlier defeated China 4-3 and Japan 3-2. The huge win over Kazakhstan saw Abhishek emerge as the top scorer with four goals, followed by a hat-trick from Sukhjeet Singh. Singh and Jugraj Singh added two goals each, while Dilpreet Singh, Sanjay, Rajinder Singh, and Amit Rohidas chipped in with one goal apiece.

Fulton emphasised that the results reflect the team’s preparations and training intensity heading into the tournament.

“Yeah, well, it's back-to-back, it's nice in terms of how we train, it's what the Pro League was about, it's about what we've been practising, so yeah, I think also playing at night helps a little bit and we like playing night games, full house crowds are good, good energy.”

Skipper Singh echoed the coach's sentiments and shared the team's mindset going into the game.

“We had discussed earlier how we wanted to start. Whenever we get chances, we must convert them into team goals,” said the 29-year-old defender.

With nine points from three matches, India now advance confidently into the Super 4 stage of the tournament. They are set to face China again on September 6, 2025, at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in what promises to be another thrilling encounter.

