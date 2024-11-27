Breaking News
Three-way power formula delaying Maharashtra CM decision
Mumbai: Rape accused let off due to 4-min delay by cops
Mumbai: NCP-SP, BJP fight over AC trains plan
Andheri: Gokhale bridge girder to be lowered by November 30
Mid-Day campaign: Unmarked speed breakers in Andheri Lokhandwala, JVLR, Malad Link Road, Borivli pose risk to life
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Hockey great Ashok stable after undergoing angioplasty

Hockey great Ashok stable after undergoing angioplasty

Updated on: 27 November,2024 08:18 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

“He is completely out of danger and in a very stable condition. He is right now under observation and will be discharged from the hospital in 2-3 days,” the source added

Hockey great Ashok stable after undergoing angioplasty

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
Hockey great Ashok stable after undergoing angioplasty
x
00:00

Ashok Kumar, the former India hockey player and son of the legendary Major Dhyan Chand, underwent angioplasty at a city hospital and is stable now, family sources said on Tuesday.


He underwent the procedure on Monday. Kumar had suffered a heart attack after being hospitalised for discomfort in chest here on Sunday. “He [Ashok Kumar] underwent a successful angioplasty at the Escorts Hospital. The doctors implanted a few stents after they found a few blockages in his artery,” a family source told PTI.


Also Read: Wasteful India lose 0-2 to Germany in first Test


“He is completely out of danger and in a very stable condition. He is right now under observation and will be discharged from the hospital in 2-3 days,” the source added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ashok kumar hockey hockey news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK