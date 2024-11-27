Hockey great Ashok stable after undergoing angioplasty

“He is completely out of danger and in a very stable condition. He is right now under observation and will be discharged from the hospital in 2-3 days,” the source added

Ashok Kumar, the former India hockey player and son of the legendary Major Dhyan Chand, underwent angioplasty at a city hospital and is stable now, family sources said on Tuesday.

He underwent the procedure on Monday. Kumar had suffered a heart attack after being hospitalised for discomfort in chest here on Sunday. “He [Ashok Kumar] underwent a successful angioplasty at the Escorts Hospital. The doctors implanted a few stents after they found a few blockages in his artery,” a family source told PTI.

