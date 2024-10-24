Breaking News
Hockey: Wasteful India lose 0-2 to Germany in first Test

24 October,2024
PTI |

The Major Dhyan Chand Stadium witnessed a good turnout but the fans had to return disappointed as home team’s ever-reliable skipper and star drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh endured a rare off day

Hockey: Wasteful India lose 0-2 to Germany in first Test

India players (left) wear a dejected look as the Germans celebrate a goal during their match in New Delhi yesterday. Pic/PTI

Hockey: Wasteful India lose 0-2 to Germany in first Test
Olympic bronze-medallists India wasted chances galore to lose 0-2 to world champions Germany in the first hockey Test of the two-match series here on Wednesday.


Germany, who are reigning Olympic silver-medallists, fielded a young team for the series. It lived up to the expectations, at least in the first match, with Henrik Mertgens (4th minute) and skipper Lukas Windfeder (30th minute) scoring the winning goals. There was great excitement surrounding the series as international hockey was returning to the national capital for the first time after 2014.


The Major Dhyan Chand Stadium witnessed a good turnout but the fans had to return disappointed as home team’s ever-reliable skipper and star drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh endured a rare off day. The second Test will be played on Thursday.

