India ready for Korea in Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 semis

Following a resounding 17-0 victory over Thailand, the Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team advanced to the semi-finals of the Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 in Salalah, Oman.

Subsequently, the Indian team qualified for the FIH Junior Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023, which will be held in Kuala Lumpur, from December 5 to 16.

India will now face Korea in the semi-final on Wednesday for a place in the summit clash.

Indian Men’s Hockey Team Captain Uttam Singh discussed the upcoming game in a virtual press conference on Monday, saying, “We have a good atmosphere in the camp. One of our tournament goals was to qualify for the FIH Junior Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023, which we accomplished. We are one of Asia’s top teams, so it is essential that we perform well in the Junior Men’s Asia Cup as well. We have done well so far, and will look to continue to do so in the Semi-Finals as well.”

India finished the pool stage of the tournament unbeaten on top of Pool A.

