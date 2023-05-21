Breaking News
India women go down fighting 2-3 to valiant Australia

Updated on: 21 May,2023 09:19 AM IST  |  Adelaide
PTI |

Tatum Stewart (12th, 45th minutes) scored a brace for Australia, while Pippa Morgan (38th) was the other goal getter for the hosts

Representational image. Pic/iStock

India put up a spirited performance before going down fighting 2-3 to hosts Australia in the second women’s hockey Test to concede the three-match series here on Saturday.


Tatum Stewart (12th, 45th minutes) scored a brace for Australia, while Pippa Morgan (38th) was the other goal getter for the hosts.



India’s goals were scored by Sangita Kumari (13th) and Gurjit Kaur (17th). World no.3 Australia, thus, take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

