Tatum Stewart (12th, 45th minutes) scored a brace for Australia, while Pippa Morgan (38th) was the other goal getter for the hosts

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article India women go down fighting 2-3 to valiant Australia x 00:00

India put up a spirited performance before going down fighting 2-3 to hosts Australia in the second women’s hockey Test to concede the three-match series here on Saturday.

Tatum Stewart (12th, 45th minutes) scored a brace for Australia, while Pippa Morgan (38th) was the other goal getter for the hosts.

Also Read: Indian women's team aims for series-levelling win against Aus in second Test

India’s goals were scored by Sangita Kumari (13th) and Gurjit Kaur (17th). World no.3 Australia, thus, take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever