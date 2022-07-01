Hockey: Striker Gurjant Singh, coach Graham Reid test Covid-19 positive ahead of Commonwealth Games

The RT-PCR tests were conducted on Wednesday morning. The infected, who are suffering from mild symptoms, have been isolated
Graham Reid. Pic/PTI
The Indian men’s hockey team’s preparations for the Commonwealth Games was on Thursday hit by a Covid-19 outbreak as five people, including striker Gurjant Singh and head coach Graham Reid, tested positive for the virus here.
