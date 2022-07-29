Horse Racing: Petronia for feature event

In the hands of P Trevor, Petronia is expected to score without giving anxious moments to her followers, and accordingly, shapes as the best betting proposition

The Hosidar Daji-trained Petronia, winner of four races from nine career starts, had scored her first victory over the trip of six furlongs more than a year ago, but later always raced over seven furlongs or mile.

She will show up over the 1200-metre trip once again, in the SR Captain Trophy, slated as the feature event of a seven-race Friday card.

First race at 2 pm.