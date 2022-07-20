Horse Racing: Zavaray Poonawalla predicts good days ahead

“Our lead in offering highest stakes has set the ball rolling,” Poonawalla added, “I was told by heads of many other race clubs when I met them over the weekend on the occasion of Bangalore Summer Derby that they were also seriously thinking of upgrading their stakes”

Zavaray S Poonawalla

Admitting that the unresolved GST issue is still a big hurdle for horse racing, former chairman of the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC), and presently its biggest donor, Zavaray S Poonawalla, predicted good days ahead for the sport. He was addressing the media before the upcoming Pune monsoon racing season. He cited the record highest stakes offered for the season and the all round support for a unified national tote as “very positive developments.”

“The national tote will be a reality, hopefully by August 15, and if not, certainly by the end of August,” he asserted.

“Our lead in offering highest stakes has set the ball rolling,” Poonawalla added, “I was told by heads of many other race clubs when I met them over the weekend on the occasion of Bangalore Summer Derby that they were also seriously thinking of upgrading their stakes.”

The Pune season will open with a two-day card, starting July 28.