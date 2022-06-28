Horse Racing: RWITC announces highest stakes for Pune season

The record stakes were made possible thanks to generous contributions of over Rs 4.5 crore by prominent club members, including former chairmen duo, Zavaray Poonawalla (Rs 3 crore) and K N Dhujibhoy and his friends (Rs 1.5 crore)

Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan

The Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) on Monday declared that they would be offering “highest stakes in the country” to winning horses, horse owners and professionals during the forthcoming Pune racing season, scheduled to begin next month (July 22).

The record stakes were made possible thanks to generous contributions of over Rs 4.5 crore by prominent club members, including former chairmen duo, Zavaray Poonawalla (Rs 3 crore) and K N Dhujibhoy and his friends (Rs 1.5 crore).

“The move is aimed at improving the field size and increasing competition,” said a senior club official.

The race club hopes to attract top horses and professionals from around the country to participate in western India racing. The race club has also promised to provide permanent stabling facility for outstation trainers both at Pune and Mumbai if they wish to relocate to western India.

It may be noted that a few western India trainers had left for greener pastures last year because of the poor stakes offered by the RWITC.

The stakes structure per race will be as follows: Class I (Rs 10 to 12 lakh), Class II (Rs 7.5 to 9 lakh), Class III (Rs 6.5 lakh), Class IV (Rs 5.50 lakh), Class V (Rs 5 lakh) & Juveniles 2/3y olds (Rs 12 lakh).