Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: Housewife falls for ‘like-and-earn’ scam, duped of Rs 10 lakh
Missing MBBS student case: Police are planting evidence, says accused family
Mumbai: Not paid for 3 months, cop takes troubles to police chat groups
Mumbai: We need civic-run CBSE schools too, say Deonar residents
Mumbai: Our parks are not for parking, say Juhu residents

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Horse racing Star Gallery wins feature event

Horse racing: Star Gallery wins feature event

Updated on: 20 February,2023 09:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

Top

Bhawani Singh, before the fall, had notched up a win in the opening race when he goaded the Subhag Singh-trained Demetrius to accelerate from mid-bunch to overpower Lord Murphy (S Zervaan up) in the last 50 meters

Horse racing: Star Gallery wins feature event

Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan


Star Gallery won the Lt Col Govind Singh (VRC) Trophy, the prime event of Sunday's seven-race card. Trained by S Waheed, the Total Gallery-Star Aligned three-year-old owned by Anil V Poduval, was given a very clever ride by jockey A Sandesh. Sandesh chased leader Giant King (NS Parmar up), and dashed for the lead with such vigour that when first-timer Axrlord (S Zervaan up) came up menacingly at him in the final 50 meters, he managed to hold on on the strength of sheer momentum.


Snowfall, sporting Dr Cyrus Poonawalla's colours, posted a stylish victory in the Amateur Riders' Club Trophy.  Her perceived rival, the Karthik-trained Lod Vader met with interference at the start, resulting in his rider Bhawani Singh getting thrown out of the saddle. Sandesh, after stalking pace of the race until 400m marker, let Snowfall go, and the daughter of Territories bounded away to make it a one-horse race. Immediately in the next race, another daughter of Territories, Bay Beauty trained by Hosidar Daji, picked up the Sonny Brar Trophy with K Nazil in the saddle.



Bhawani Singh, before the fall, had notched up a win in the opening race when he goaded the Subhag Singh-trained Demetrius to accelerate from mid-bunch to overpower Lord Murphy (S Zervaan up) in the last 50 meters.


Also read: Horse racing: Winter Agenda for feature event

Golden Neil, trained by Narendra Lagad, bagged the Air Force Trophy with a measure of comfort in the hands of apprentice rider Mustakim Alam.

Jockey Sandesh, who rode two winners, emerged as the star professional for the day.

mahalaxmi racecourse Mahalaxmi racetrack sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK