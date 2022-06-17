HS Prannoy enters Indonesia Open quarter finals

The 29-year-old from Kerala, who is desperately looking to break his five year title drought, dished out another impressive performance to outwit Ng Long 21-11, 21-18 in a second round match that lasted 41 minutes

HS Prannoy

One of the heroes of India’s epic Thomas Cup triumph, HS Prannoy continued his rich vein of form as he stormed into the quarter-finals of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 tournament with a straight-game win over Hong Kong’s Ng Ka Long Angus here on Thursday.

The 29-year-old from Kerala, who is desperately looking to break his five year title drought, dished out another impressive performance to outwit Ng Long 21-11, 21-18 in a second round match that lasted 41 minutes.

It was Prannoy’s fourth win over the 27-year-old, who is currently ranked 12th in the world. A former top 10 player, Prannoy will next face either Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke or France’s Brice Leverdez.

Among other Indians in the fray, Sameer Verma ended his campaign with a 10-21, 13-21 loss to World No.5 Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the second round.

Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy also bowed out of the tournament after losing 16-21, 13-21 to top seeds Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan of China in women’s doubles competition. The men’s doubles pairing of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila also went down 19-21, 15-21 to China’s Liu Yu Chen and Ou Xuan Yi.

