Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Hundal nets four as India win Jr Asia Cup

Hundal nets four as India win Jr Asia Cup

Updated on: 05 December,2024 06:24 AM IST  |  Muscat
Agencies |

The Indian colts, who remained unbeaten in the competition, had beaten Malaysia 3-1 in the semis on Tuesday, while Pakistan outplayed Japan 4-2

Hundal nets four as India win Jr Asia Cup

Araijeet Singh Hundal controls the ball against Pakistan yesterday. Pic/Hockey India

Listen to this article
Hundal nets four as India win Jr Asia Cup
India beat arch-rivals Pakistan in the summit clash at the Hockey Oman Stadium here on Wednesday for a record-extending fifth Junior Asia Cup title. India beat three-time champions Pakistan 5-3 in a fast-paced final.


Pakistan took the lead in the third minute before India’s Araijeet Singh Hundal equalised through a penalty corner only a few seconds later. India then took a two-goal lead as, first Hundal (18th minute) scored off another penalty corner and, a minute later, Dilraj Singh netted a fine field goal to make it 3-1. Pakistan reduced the deficit through a penalty corner conversion in the 30th minute and both teams entered the half-time break with the score reading 3-2. On resumption, Pakistan’s Sufyan Khan converted a penalty corner in the 39th minute to level things at 3-3. However, Hundal added two more goals (46th and 54th minute) to secure the title for India.


Also Read: India beat China 1-0 to win 5th Asian Champions Trophy hockey title


The Indian colts, who remained unbeaten in the competition, had beaten Malaysia 3-1 in the semis on Tuesday, while Pakistan outplayed Japan 4-2.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

