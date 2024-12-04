The Indian colts, who remained unbeaten in the competition, had beaten Malaysia 3-1 in the semis on Tuesday, while Pakistan outplayed Japan 4-2

Araijeet Singh Hundal controls the ball against Pakistan yesterday. Pic/Hockey India

Listen to this article Hundal nets four as India win Jr Asia Cup x 00:00

India beat arch-rivals Pakistan in the summit clash at the Hockey Oman Stadium here on Wednesday for a record-extending fifth Junior Asia Cup title. India beat three-time champions Pakistan 5-3 in a fast-paced final.

Pakistan took the lead in the third minute before India’s Araijeet Singh Hundal equalised through a penalty corner only a few seconds later. India then took a two-goal lead as, first Hundal (18th minute) scored off another penalty corner and, a minute later, Dilraj Singh netted a fine field goal to make it 3-1. Pakistan reduced the deficit through a penalty corner conversion in the 30th minute and both teams entered the half-time break with the score reading 3-2. On resumption, Pakistan’s Sufyan Khan converted a penalty corner in the 39th minute to level things at 3-3. However, Hundal added two more goals (46th and 54th minute) to secure the title for India.

The Indian colts, who remained unbeaten in the competition, had beaten Malaysia 3-1 in the semis on Tuesday, while Pakistan outplayed Japan 4-2.

