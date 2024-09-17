It was not easy for the favourites and Paris Olympics bronze medallist as they failed to break the Chinese defence in the first three quarters

Indian men's hockey team (Pic: X/@the_bridge_in)

Listen to this article India beat China 1-0 to win 5th Asian Champions Trophy hockey title x 00:00

Defending champions India eked out a fighting 1-0 win over hosts China to claim their fifth Hero Asian Champions Trophy hockey title here on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: "It's our duty to bring best out of him": Rohit Sharma backs KL Rahul

It was not easy for the favourites and Paris Olympics bronze medallist as they failed to break the Chinese defence in the first three quarters.

Eventually, defender Jugraj Singh broke the deadlock as he scored a rare field goal in the 51st minute to hand his team the title.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan defeated Korea 5-2 to claim the third spot in the six-team competition.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.