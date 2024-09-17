Breaking News
India beat China 1-0 to win 5th Asian Champions Trophy hockey title

Updated on: 17 September,2024 05:38 PM IST  |  Hulunbuir
PTI

Top

It was not easy for the favourites and Paris Olympics bronze medallist as they failed to break the Chinese defence in the first three quarters

India beat China 1-0 to win 5th Asian Champions Trophy hockey title

Indian men's hockey team (Pic: X/@the_bridge_in)

Listen to this article
India beat China 1-0 to win 5th Asian Champions Trophy hockey title
x
00:00

Defending champions India eked out a fighting 1-0 win over hosts China to claim their fifth Hero Asian Champions Trophy hockey title here on Tuesday.


It was not easy for the favourites and Paris Olympics bronze medallist as they failed to break the Chinese defence in the first three quarters.


Eventually, defender Jugraj Singh broke the deadlock as he scored a rare field goal in the 51st minute to hand his team the title.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan defeated Korea 5-2 to claim the third spot in the six-team competition.

