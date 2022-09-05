Breaking News
I can eat salmon every single way: Emma Raducanu

Updated on: 05 September,2022 08:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

The teen tennis star said one of her passions is eating and preparing salmon. “I can eat salmon every single way. One thing I like is presentation,” Raducanu said in the video after she finished a plate of sushi

Emma Raducanu


Brit tennis star Emma Raducanu has revealed that she is a foodie and she loves salmon. Raducanu participated in a new Wilson video series called, Release Valve, which highlights  top players in tennis by showcasing how off-court passions feed on-court dominance.
 
Also Read: My parents have to guide me: Tennis ace Emma Raducanu

The teen tennis star said one of her passions is eating and preparing salmon. “I can eat salmon every single way. One thing I like is presentation,” Raducanu said in the video after she finished a plate of sushi.


Meanwhile, talking about toughness, she remarked: “I think resilience is the biggest thing because you have to bounce back from a lot of adversity and just know that you’ve done all of the hard work and got through all of the defeat. Bouncing back to winning makes it so much more.” Raducanu, 19, who won the US Open title last year,  suffered a first-round exit this year. She lost 6-3, 6-3 to Alize Cornet.


tennis news sports news

