I envy today’s athletes: Anju Bobby George

“But after Neeraj [Chopra]got a medal, I have seen the changes—the way we are celebrating...I envy them because I was in the wrong era,” Anju said during the event

India’s first ever World Athletics Championship medallist Anju Bobby George says that she competed “in the wrong era”, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s eagerness for promoting and transforming sports in the country.

Speaking at a programme organised at the PM’s residence on Christmas, the legendary long jumper said: “As a sportsperson, I was here for almost 25 years and I’m seeing a lot of changes. When I got India’s first global medal 20 years ago, even my department was not ready to give me a promotion.

“But after Neeraj [Chopra]got a medal, I have seen the changes—the way we are celebrating...I envy them because I was in the wrong era,” Anju said during the event.

Anju, who won a bronze medal in the women’s long jump at the 2003 World Championships in Athletics in Paris, spoke about women empowerment and how the country now also celebrates athletes’ accomplishments. “Women empowerment is not just a word now. Every Indian girl is ready to dream and they know their dreams will come true,” she said.

