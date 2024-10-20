"I feel they look for short term, instant success": Dipa Karmakar on current generation gymnasts

“I can’t see this junoon [passion] much in the current generation [of gymnasts]. I feel they look for short term, instant success,” she said on Friday night during a panel discussion at an event titled Beyond the Finish Line, organised by Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon

Dipa Karmakar

Just-retired Indian gymnastics star Dipa Karmakar believes most of the current generation of gymnasts lack passion and urged them to embrace the sport with fervour to excel on the global stage.

