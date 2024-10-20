Breaking News
Mumbai Customs seize over 1.4 kg marijuana at airport, one held
Cyber fraud racket operating from shop in Palghar busted, two held
Baba Siddique murder: Crime Branch intensifies probe, records more statements
Actress held for kidnapping toddler in revenge plot; Palghar cops rescue child
Maharashtra polls: Rajendra Shingne returns to Sharad Pawar-led NCP
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > I feel they look for short term instant success Dipa Karmakar on current generation gymnasts

"I feel they look for short term, instant success": Dipa Karmakar on current generation gymnasts

Updated on: 20 October,2024 07:41 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

“I can’t see this junoon [passion] much in the current generation [of gymnasts]. I feel they look for short term, instant success,” she said on Friday night during a panel discussion at an event titled Beyond the Finish Line, organised by Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon

Dipa Karmakar

Listen to this article
"I feel they look for short term, instant success": Dipa Karmakar on current generation gymnasts
x
00:00

Just-retired Indian gymnastics star Dipa Karmakar believes most of the current generation of gymnasts lack passion and urged them to embrace the sport with fervour to excel on the global stage.


Also Read: "It’s obviously pretty special getting someone so great": William O’Rourke on Kohli's dismissal


“I can’t see this junoon [passion] much in the current generation [of gymnasts]. I feel they look for short term, instant success,” she said on Friday night during a panel discussion at an event titled Beyond the Finish Line, organised by Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

dipa karmakar Gymnastics sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK