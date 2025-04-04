Breaking News
Updated on: 04 April,2025 08:07 AM IST  |  Japan
Hamilton told reporters ahead of this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka that he "didn't feel any frustration" over the outcome in Shanghai. 

Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday that suggestions that he had lost faith in Ferrari were “complete rubbish” as he looks to rebound from his Chinese Grand Prix disqualification this week in Japan.


The seven-time world champion has experienced the highs and lows over his first two race weekends with Ferrari, finishing 10th in Australia before taking his maiden victory in Scuderia red at the sprint race in Shanghai.


Also Read: ‘They called me the team’s lucky charm’


Hamilton’s joy turned to despair the next day as he and teammate Charles Leclerc were both kicked out of the Chinese Grand Prix by stewards for separate technical infringements. Hamilton told reporters ahead of this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka that he “didn’t feel any frustration” over the outcome in Shanghai. 

“I saw someone say I’m losing faith in the team, which is complete rubbish,” Hamilton retorted. “I have absolute 100 per cent faith in this team.” Expectations had been distorted, added Hamilton, by the “huge amount of hype” over his move from Mercedes to Ferrari.

