Snooker superstar Pankaj Advani reflects on the resilience that helped him rally from 2-6 down to overcome rival Ishpreet Singh Chadha in a best-of-15 frames final at CCI

Pankaj Advani is all smiles after winning the CCI Snooker Classic

Listen to this article ‘I Just hung in there’ x 00:00

In a remarkable turnaround, which showcased his resilience and intense fighting spirit, reigning National and Asian snooker champion Pankaj Advani completed a hat-trick of titles with a comeback 8-6 win over Ishpreet Singh Chadha in the final of the CCI Snooker Classic 2025, an all-India tournament, played at the CCI’s Wilson Jones billiards hall, Mumbai, on Sunday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advani triumphed 15-57, 26-101, 18-75, 100-25, 36-93, 118-0, 59-68, 45-77, 64-47, 93-72, 70 -60, 75-32, 73-32, 75-47 in a hard-fought final played over three gruelling sessions.

Advani, for his sterling efforts, was presented with the champions’ trophy and a cheque of Rs 3.5 lakh, while Chadha received the runner-up trophy and an award of Rs 1.75 lakh.

Third title in a row

The Bengaluru-based Advani is clearly at home in The CCI snooker room, as he registered his third title on the trot. What is remarkable is that Advani was staring down the barrel, having fallen behind 2-6 in the best-of-15 frames encounter.

Also Read: Sindhu leads charge as shuttlers battle injuries and poor form

However, he soon began to brandish his potting skills, before letting his technical superiority came to the fore, especially his safety play as he hunkered down to deliver a snooker masterclass.

Chadha started positively and constructed breaks of 101 and 61 to win the opening three frames. Advani compiled a break of 55 to pocket the fourth and halt Chadha’s run. But then Chadha seized control and surged ahead to lead 6-2. At this stage he needed just a couple of frames more to seal the deal.

However, Advani was just too good on the day, as he did not drop a single frame thereafter to wind up with another trophy to add to his extensive collection of titles.

Game of high stakes

“When two good players are contesting a high-stakes game, especially a final it certainly brings out the best from each other. I started really slowly, I thought the match was his to lose after being 4-1 and 6-2 up. But I just hung in there. Sometimes you have to do that and I am so glad that I could turn it around,” said a composed Advani, who also complimented his opponent for playing ‘the best snooker throughout the entire tournament.’

Steady does it

“Ishpreet definitely played better snooker in the first half, but in the second I put up a better performance.

I did not make big breaks, but I think I played steady snooker and it paid off,” Advani added.

Advani seems to have Chadha’s number, having also beaten him last year at the NSCI Baulkline 3.0.