I love being around Laila: O’Sullivan

They briefly split last year before getting back together three months later.

Ronnie O’Sullivan and Laila Rouass

Brit cueist Ronnie O’Sullivan has hailed partner Laila Rouass for making his life a better place to live in. O’Sullivan, a seven-time world champion, has been with Rouass for a decade. They briefly split last year before getting back together three months later.

Speaking about his relationship with the actor, O’Sullivanwrote in his autobiography, Unbreakable: “She’s great. I love her. She’s great company and I love being around her. She’s very supportive. I have to behave myself. I know when to go, ‘Alright, you’re in charge.’ Now it feels a lot better—everyone’s just in a better place. I just want to see her and her daughter happy, and her family, who are like my family, happy.”

The English couple do not have children together, but both raise kids from their previous relationships. Laila has a daughter Inez, 15, and Ronnie has three children–Taylor-Ann, 26, Lily, 16, and Ronnie Jr, 15.