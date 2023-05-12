Breaking News
Maharashtra political row: Sena factions promise more action
IIT-Bombay student suicide case: ‘SIT is ignoring caste discrimination’
Mumbai: Year on, fire brigade still looking for suitable drone
Maharashtra political row: Verdict brings a lot more to the Shinde-BJP table
Mumbai: All Aaditya’s allegations are ‘baseless’, says BMC
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > I love being around Laila OSullivan

I love being around Laila: O’Sullivan

Updated on: 12 May,2023 08:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

They briefly split last year before getting back together three months later.

I love being around Laila: O’Sullivan

Ronnie O’Sullivan and Laila Rouass

Listen to this article
I love being around Laila: O’Sullivan
x
00:00

Brit cueist Ronnie O’Sullivan has hailed partner Laila Rouass for making his life a better place to live in. O’Sullivan, a seven-time world champion, has been with Rouass for a decade. They briefly split last year before getting back together three months later.


Speaking about his relationship with the actor, O’Sullivanwrote in his autobiography, Unbreakable: “She’s great. I love her. She’s great company and I love being around her. She’s very supportive. I have to behave myself. I know when to go, ‘Alright, you’re in charge.’ Now it feels a lot better—everyone’s just in a better place. I just want to see her and her daughter happy, and her family, who are like my family, happy.”



Also Read: Rocket Ronnie fails to take off in quarters


The English couple do not have children together, but both raise kids from their previous relationships. Laila has a daughter Inez, 15, and Ronnie has three children–Taylor-Ann, 26, Lily, 16,  and Ronnie Jr, 15.

sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK