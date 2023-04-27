O’Sullivan, 47, also known as the Rocket, went down 10-13. He was up 10-6 on Tuesday evening after the second session and looked all set to storm into the semi-finals. However, an in-form Brecel, 28, took the next seven straight frames to shock the former champion

Luca Brecel and Ronnie O’Sullivan after their World Snooker C’ship quarter-final in England. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Rocket Ronnie fails to take off in quarters x 00:00

Snooker legend Ronnie O’Sullivan failed in his quest for a record-breaking eighth World Snooker Championship after he was shocked by Belgian Luca Brecel in the quarter-finals at the Crucible in Sheffield on Wednesday.

O’Sullivan, 47, also known as the Rocket, went down 10-13. He was up 10-6 on Tuesday evening after the second session and looked all set to storm into the semi-finals. However, an in-form Brecel, 28, took the next seven straight frames to shock the former champion.

Brecel, will next face either Anthony McGill of Scotland or China’s Si Jiahui in the semi-final on Thursday. O’Sullivan was all praise for Brecel after the match. “Luca is a good player. His cue action, it’s incredible. He’s probably the most talented snooker player I have seen,” said O’Sullivan.

