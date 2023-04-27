Rocket Ronnie fails to take off in quarters

Breaking News
27 April,2023 09:13 AM IST  |  London
O’Sullivan, 47, also known as the Rocket,  went down 10-13.  He was up 10-6 on Tuesday evening after the second session and looked all set to storm into the semi-finals. However, an in-form Brecel, 28, took the next seven straight frames to shock the former champion

Luca Brecel and Ronnie O’Sullivan after their World Snooker C’ship quarter-final in England. Pic/Getty Images

Snooker legend Ronnie O’Sullivan failed in his quest  for a record-breaking eighth World Snooker Championship after he was shocked by Belgian Luca Brecel in the quarter-finals at the Crucible in Sheffield on Wednesday. 


O’Sullivan, 47, also known as the Rocket,  went down 10-13.  He was up 10-6 on Tuesday evening after the second session and looked all set to storm into the semi-finals. However, an in-form Brecel, 28, took the next seven straight frames to shock the former champion. 



Also Read: Women’s snooker WC: India outclass England


Brecel, will next face either Anthony McGill of Scotland or China’s Si Jiahui in the semi-final on Thursday. O’Sullivan was all praise for Brecel after the match. “Luca is a good player. His cue action, it’s incredible. He’s probably the most talented snooker player I have seen,” said O’Sullivan. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

