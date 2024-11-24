Red Bull’s Verstappen admits it has been a tough season after sealing World C’ship with fifth-place finish at Las Vegas; Mercedes register 1-2

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen celebrates his fourth world title

Listen to this article 'I never expected four titles': Max x 00:00

Max Verstappen said he “never thought” he would win four world titles after wrapping up the 2024 Formula One championship under the Las Vegas lights.

Verstappen’s success ushered him into an elite club alongside Juan Manuel Fangio, Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton and Alain Prost as a four-time champion. Seven wins in the opening 10 races launched Verstappen to this success, but he needed to overcome a mid-season run of 10 without a win before victory in a rain-hit race in Brazil set up his fourth title.

Max Verstappen negotiates a corner with his Red Bull F1 car during the Las Vegas GP yesterday. Pics/AFP

“At 17, I was just happy to be there and dreaming of potential victories and standing on the podium, just normal things that are already very difficult to achieve,” said the 27-year-old Dutchman whose fifth-place race finish in Las Vegas was enough to guarantee the title.

“It was a very challenging season and for me also as a person, at times, it was very challenging and I had to be calm. In a way, I still prefer last season, I enjoyed it a lot, but I think this season it has taught me a lot of lessons. I’m very proud of us as a team and that makes it a very special and beautiful season. It’s been so competitive this time. A special season. A beautiful season.”

Verstappen also ruled out speculation that he may leave Red Bull. “We’ve been through a lot and this is special, but it’ll be a proper battle next year with a lot of cars so I’m going to enjoy this. I’m proud to be part of this team, celebrating our fourth world title together. Nothing else is on my mind,” said Verstappen who has been on top of the world in an unbroken run since the Spanish GP in 2022.

“Max has done an amazing job. He has won eight Grands Prix and the championship with two races to spare. You can’t ask for more. He’s been outstanding all year and we’re proud of him,” said Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

F1’s roll of honour

. Seven titles

Lewis Hamilton (2008, ’14, ’15, ’17, ’18, ’19, ’20),

Michael Schumacher (1994, ’95, 2000, ’01, ’02, ’03, ’04).

. Five titles

Juan Manuel Fangio (1951, ’54, ’55, ’56, ’57)

. Four titles

Max Verstappen (2021, ’22, ’23, ’24)

Sebastian Vettel (2010, ’11, ’12, ’13)

Alain Prost (1985, ’86, ’89, ’93)

