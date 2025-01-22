I’ve beaten him before: Zverev ready for Novak

“You’re not going to get to the semis of a Grand Slam by not deserving to be there and not playing great tennis,” he added
Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev said Tuesday he believes he can reach the Australian Open final for the first time and is primed for a “very intense and high-level” clash to get there with Novak Djokovic standing in his way.
ADVERTISEMENT
The German battled into the semi-finals in Melbourne for a second straight year with victory over Tommy Paul, edging closer to his maiden Grand Slam title.
The World No.2 came good when it mattered in two tiebreaks on a hot and windy day for a 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (7/0), 2-6, 6-1 victory over the 12th-seeded American.
Zverev has never been crowned champion in a decade of trying. He will need to beat 10-time Melbourne winner Djokovic to reach Sunday’s final.
Also Read: Quarter-final exit for Bopanna-Zhang
“I’m going to prepare myself for a tough battle. I’m going to prepare myself for a very intense and high-level match,” he said. “I know I have the level. I’ve beaten him before. Hopefully I can do that again.
“You’re not going to get to the semis of a Grand Slam by not deserving to be there and not playing great tennis,” he added.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever