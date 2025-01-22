“You’re not going to get to the semis of a Grand Slam by not deserving to be there and not playing great tennis,” he added

Alexander Zverev

Listen to this article I’ve beaten him before: Zverev ready for Novak x 00:00

Alexander Zverev said Tuesday he believes he can reach the Australian Open final for the first time and is primed for a “very intense and high-level” clash to get there with Novak Djokovic standing in his way.

ADVERTISEMENT

The German battled into the semi-finals in Melbourne for a second straight year with victory over Tommy Paul, edging closer to his maiden Grand Slam title.

The World No.2 came good when it mattered in two tiebreaks on a hot and windy day for a 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (7/0), 2-6, 6-1 victory over the 12th-seeded American.

Zverev has never been crowned champion in a decade of trying. He will need to beat 10-time Melbourne winner Djokovic to reach Sunday’s final.

Also Read: Quarter-final exit for Bopanna-Zhang

“I’m going to prepare myself for a tough battle. I’m going to prepare myself for a very intense and high-level match,” he said. “I know I have the level. I’ve beaten him before. Hopefully I can do that again.

“You’re not going to get to the semis of a Grand Slam by not deserving to be there and not playing great tennis,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever