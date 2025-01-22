Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Actor discharged, cops to record statement soon
Mumbai: Grass and water to tackle Shivaji Park dust issue
Mumbai: Four stray dogs found dead at Cooper hospital
Mumbai: CR commuters at wits’ end over defunct ‘train expected’ indicators
Mumbai: Three Bangladeshi nationals convicted for forgery, illegal entry
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Quarter final exit for Bopanna Zhang

Quarter-final exit for Bopanna-Zhang

Updated on: 22 January,2025 07:53 AM IST  |  Melbourne
PTI |

Top

Bopanna and Zhang lost 6-2, 4-6, 9-11 in match that lasted a little over an hour at Kia Arena, bringing down the curtains on India’s campaign in the season’s first Grand Slam

Quarter-final exit for Bopanna-Zhang

Rohan Bopanna. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Quarter-final exit for Bopanna-Zhang
x
00:00

Rohan Bopanna and Shuai Zhang fell to local wild cards John Peers and Olivia Gadecki in an exciting quarter-final contest at the Australian Open here on Tuesday.


Also Read: ‘Wish this was the final’


Bopanna and Zhang lost 6-2, 4-6, 9-11 in match that lasted a little over an hour at Kia Arena, bringing down the curtains on India’s campaign in the season’s first Grand Slam.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

australian open rohan bopanna tennis news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK