Quarter-final exit for Bopanna-Zhang

Rohan Bopanna. Pic/AFP

Rohan Bopanna and Shuai Zhang fell to local wild cards John Peers and Olivia Gadecki in an exciting quarter-final contest at the Australian Open here on Tuesday.

Bopanna and Zhang lost 6-2, 4-6, 9-11 in match that lasted a little over an hour at Kia Arena, bringing down the curtains on India’s campaign in the season’s first Grand Slam.

