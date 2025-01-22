Serbian Novak Djokovic believes his quarter-final victory over Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz is one of the most epic matches he has ever played in his career

Novak Djokovic lets out a celebratory roar after defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-final of the Australian Open yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article ‘Wish this was the final’ x 00:00

Novak Djokovic on Tuesday won a generational clash against Carlos Alcaraz at the Australian Open that he said was worthy of the final to close in on a record 25th Grand Slam title with Alexander Zverev next up in the last four.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 37-year-old Serb outlasted the Spaniard, 16 years his junior, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 despite having his left thigh heavily strapped. It was a vintage 3hrs 37mins performance and put him into the last four at Melbourne Park for a 12th time, with only Roger Federer (15) doing so more often.

Also Read: ‘Two finals left’

Carlos Alcaraz falls to his knees after being ousted by Novak Djokovic in Melbourne yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

The win also extended his all-time record for most Grand Slam semi-final appearances to 50, four clear of the Swiss great. To reach another final he will need to beat second seed Zverev, who battled into the semis for a second year running with a 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (7/0), 2-6, 6-1 win over American 12th seed Tommy Paul.

“I just wish that this match today was the final. Just one of the most epic matches I have played on this court, any court really,” said Djokovic, paying tribute to “terrific guy” Alcaraz.

Novak wary of in-form Zverev

“I guess the key is recovery,” he added, looking ahead to the Zverev clash. “That’s all I’m thinking about. Hopefully I can come out and feel my best because Sascha (Zverev) is playing some of the best tennis he has played.”

Djokovic opened with a commanding hold then broke immediately as the 21-year-old Alcaraz struggled to find his range. But the advantage was short-lived with the World No.3 rifling a backhand down the line to break straight back.

Seventh seed Djokovic saved two break points in an enthralling game nine, but appeared to be wincing and Alcaraz converted on the third for a 5-4 lead when the veteran sprayed a forehand wide.

The Serb called the trainer and left court for a medical timeout after the game, with Alcaraz sealing the set to love on his return. But Djokovic, with his thigh now strapped, wasn’t done and broke to race 3-0 ahead in set two, playing more aggressively.

Alcaraz then won three games in a row to seemingly seize control, but Djokovic pulled off a break to love from nowhere with a backhand winner to take the set.

Djokovic in kiss mode

An intense third set went the way of the player serving until three breaks in a row left Djokovic 5-3 ahead and able to serve out, blowing kisses to his children in the crowd as the stadium erupted. Djokovic had all the momentum and broke straight away in the fourth set.

Both men produced some sensational tennis, including a 33-shot rally, before Alcaraz finally succumbed.

The veteran refused to say exactly what his injury problem was, but said “the medication started to kick in, and it helped.”

Reflecting on the game, Alcaraz said he didn’t take full advantage of the Serb’s injury.

“I’m going to say that was the biggest mistake. In the second set I had to play a little bit better just to push him even more to the limit. We saw that he had issues moving a little bit in the second set. I had to push him and I didn’t.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever