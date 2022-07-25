Breaking News
Maharashtra: Another pothole death, as truck runs over pillion in Thane
Ganesh festival: BMC waives off all restrictions on height for private and sarvajanik idols
62 swine flu cases found in Mumbai circle this year
Maharashtra political crisis: Revolt aimed at finishing off Shiv Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
Droupadi Murmu takes oath as 15th President of India
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > I was confident a good throw will come Neeraj Chopra

I was confident a good throw will come: Neeraj Chopra

Updated on: 25 July,2022 07:26 AM IST  |  Eugene (USA)
PTI |

Top

“It was challenging for me, but I was confident that a good throw will come. I am happy to have won a silver, the country’s first medal after 19 years. I will take it,” he said

I was confident a good throw will come: Neeraj Chopra

Gold medallist Anderson Peters (centre) flanked by silver-winning Neeraj Chopra (left) and Jakub Vadlejch (bronze) on the podium


Neeraj Chopra, who felt “something” on his strapped thigh, termed his history-scripting silver at the World Championships javelin throw final as challenging.

Defending champion Anderson Peters won gold with a best throw of 90.54m while Olympic silver winner Jakub Vadlejch took the bronze with 88.09m. Chopra was lying at fourth position after three rounds of throws, having opened with a foul before registering 82.39m and 86.37m in his next two attempts.

Also Read: In Pics: Neeraj Chopra bags silver at World Championships 2022


He got a big fourth-round throw of 88.13m to jump to second place. “It was challenging for me, but I was confident that a good throw will come. I am happy to have won a silver, the country’s first medal after 19 years. I will take it,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Neeraj Chopra athletics sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK