I was confident a good throw will come: Neeraj Chopra

Gold medallist Anderson Peters (centre) flanked by silver-winning Neeraj Chopra (left) and Jakub Vadlejch (bronze) on the podium

Neeraj Chopra, who felt “something” on his strapped thigh, termed his history-scripting silver at the World Championships javelin throw final as challenging.

Defending champion Anderson Peters won gold with a best throw of 90.54m while Olympic silver winner Jakub Vadlejch took the bronze with 88.09m. Chopra was lying at fourth position after three rounds of throws, having opened with a foul before registering 82.39m and 86.37m in his next two attempts.

He got a big fourth-round throw of 88.13m to jump to second place. “It was challenging for me, but I was confident that a good throw will come. I am happy to have won a silver, the country’s first medal after 19 years. I will take it,” he said.

