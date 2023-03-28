IBA may sue IOC over contract breach

Breaking News
Updated on: 28 March,2023 07:34 AM IST  |  New Delhi
In a letter to IOC president Thomas Bach, IBA said that its competition officials were being approached by IOC “without IBA’s approval”, which breaches a contract signed between both parties in 2019

Representational image. Pic/iStock


The International Boxing Association (IBA) has accused the International Olympic Committee (IOC) of “lack of transparency” and “unlawful” conduct while inviting boxing officials for the 2024 Paris Olympics qualification process. The IBA has threatened to take IOC to court for redressal of the issue. 


In a letter to IOC president Thomas Bach, IBA said that its competition officials were being approached by IOC “without IBA’s approval”, which breaches a contract signed between both parties in 2019. 



