India beat Great Britain 4-2 in shootout

Updated on: 04 June,2023 09:17 AM IST  |  London
PTI |

Top

Great Britain started on an attacking note and had the first shot at the goal in the third minute through Phil Roper but it was saved by India goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Harmanpreet Singh

India defeated Great Britain 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out to earn a bonus point after both sides were locked at 4-4 at the end of the regulation time in a high-scoring second leg FIH Pro League match here on Saturday.


Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (7th minute), Mandeep Singh (19th), Sukhjeet Singh (28th) and Abhishek (50th) were the goal scorers for India.


Sam Ward (8th, 40th, 47th, 53rd) was the star for the home team firing all the four goals.


The win ensured a bonus point for India but they are still lying second in the standings below Great Britain with 24 points from 12 games.

Great Britain are atop the table with 26 points from 11 matches. India had earlier lost 4-2 to Great Britain here in the first leg before thrashing Belgium 5-1. India will next travel to Eindhoven, Netherlands to play the hosts on June 7 in the Europe leg of their FIH Pro League campaign.

Great Britain started on an attacking note and had the first shot at the goal in the third minute through Phil Roper but it was saved by India goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak.

Mandeep then earned a penalty corner for India a minute later and skipper Harmanpreet’s low dragflick sounded the post past Great Britain goalie David Ames to hand the visitors the lead.

Also Read: FIH Hockey Pro League: India find redemption in 5-1 win against Belgium

